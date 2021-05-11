Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
As part of the meeting, the board will conduct a public hearing on the district’s two propositions slated for voter consideration on May 18, which include the proposed expenditures plan/budget for 2021-2022 and purchase of buses.
Individuals running for the Board of Education may also address the board and audience. It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The public may view the meeting online, live via Zoom videoconferencing at E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/95556855496.
The meeting will also be recorded and made available on the district's website, www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Individuals who wish to express comments should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard in advance of the meeting’s start.
Comments may also be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org by noon on May 11.
Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per speaker/sender.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Boquet Valley school board to meet
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley CSD Board of Education will hold a public budget hearing and its regular monthly meeting on May 11 in the auditorium at the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
The meeting will open at 6 p.m. with hearing, and it is anticipated that the meeting will go into executive session immediately following the public hearing.
Agenda items include a snapshot report on progress toward district goals, a monthly administrative report from the Mountain View Campus Principal and any other business that may come before the Board.
The meeting will be open to the public with a maximum seating capacity of 40 attendees. If you are interested in attending, please contact Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 518-873-6371 ext. 511 no later than 2 p.m. on May 11.
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on May 11.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. via Google Meet, and agenda items include Appointments, retirement, BCSD extracurricular transportation consent form and financial reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
A budget hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 budget is scheduled for that same night at 7 p.m. in the learning theater, Haynes Road, across the street from the Distirct Offices located at 197 Haynes Road, Plattsburgh.
NYS Dept. of Health COVID guidelines will be followed.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Whiteface Lodge/Urgo Hotels to hold community food donation event
LAKE PLACID — The Whiteface Lodge and Urgo Hotels are partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Farmers to Families Program to bring fresh dairy, produce, meat, and dried good foods to local families in need in the Lake Placid area.
On May 12, the Whiteface Lodge will be receiving 500 pre-packaged food boxes for distribution.
These boxes are part of the Farmers to Families program that is currently experiencing excess goods with limited storage.
Each box contains fresh dairy products, fresh produce, including potatoes and other vegetables, meat, and other dried goods.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until all product is gone. Updates on availability will be posted to the Whiteface Lodge Facebook page.
Signage at the lodge will direct the public to the back parking area for contactless pickup.
FEH-BOCES to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — A regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 20.
The meeting will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
