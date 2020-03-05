Coronavirus webinar
PLATTSBURGH — A webinar entitled, "Impact of coronavirus on Employers," will be held Thursday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Business Council of New York State.
The session includes employers, where management in general and human resources staff in particular, are asking questions about the practical, and legal, aspects of preparation and response to this type of public health issue, according to a news release.
In this webinar, the impact the coronavirus could have on the workplace, and what employers need to know to be prepared will be discussed. The webinar will also discuss a range of issues, from hygiene efforts, to employee communication, travel restrictions, working from home, “social distancing,” ADA/FMLA/PFL compliance and more.
In addition, medical experts will provide an update on the risk, spread and treatment of the virus.
For more information on how to participate, call Frank Kerbein, director of Human Resources, at 518-455-7180 or email frank.kerbein@bcnys.org | www.bcnys.org.
Immunization Clinic set
MALONE — Franklin County Public Health Services will be holding an immunization clinic on Tuesday, March 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Courthouse, Second Floor Conference Room at 355 West Main St. in Malone.
A parent with immunization records must accompany all children. Vaccines will also be available for children and young adults.
Call 518-481-1673 for appointments. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Clinton County Health Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Health will meet at the Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St. first floor meeting room in Plattsburgh on March 16 at 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
Willsboro School Board Elections
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District will be voting and electing two school board members on Tuesday, May 19 in conjunction with the annual school budget vote.
One position is for a three-year term commencing on July 1, 2020, and expiring on June 30, 2023 to succeed Herb Longware whose term expires on June 30, 2020.
The other position is for a three-year term commencing on May 20, 2020 and expiring on June 30, 2023 to succeed Emily Phillips, whose term expires on May 19, 2020.
Petition forms may be obtained from Brandy Pierce Nolette, district clerk at the Willsboro Central School, district office, 29 School Lane, Willsboro.
Petition forms may also be obtained on-line at www.willsborocsd.org or you may call 963-4456, x201 and request that a petition be mailed to you. Petitions must be received by the district clerk no later than Monday, April 20, at 3 p.m.
Willsboro Pre-K registration
WILLSBORO — Any child living in the Willsboro Central School District that will be 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2020, is eligible to enroll in Pre-Kindergarten.
Please contact the school nurse at 963-4456, ext 206 to pre-register your child by April 15.
The district is also registering any students currently not enrolled for Kindergarten.
Contact the school for more information.
