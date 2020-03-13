Lake Placid School Board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will be holding a regular meeting Tuesday, March 17.
There will be a music presentation at 5:45 p.m. and a budget workshop at 6 p.m. before the regular board meeting at approximately 6:45 p.m.
It will be held in the Board of Education Conference Room at 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
AVCS School Board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the AuSable Valley Middle School/High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session. The regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
The board will consider special education recommendations and personnel Issues.
The meeting is open to the public.
