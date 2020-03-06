Willsboro School Board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will be holding its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the conference room.
The meeting is open to the public.
PCS School Board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the school district’s Community Room, adjacent to the main entrance of Peru High School.
An executive session is slated for 6:30 p.m., and the board is expected to re-convene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The board will also conduct their third budget workshop along with a community budget forum shortly after they reconvene at 7 p.m.
Anticipated additional topics include: Upcoming vaping discussion; appointment of personnel; acceptance of recent donation; winter sports review and 20-21 academic calendar.
The full board agenda will be available on the district’s website [perucsd.org].
The meeting is open to the public.
All are welcome.
PHA Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. at its administrative offices located at 4817 South Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
The meeting is open to the public.
