Chateaugay School Board to meet
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District Board of Education will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in the board conference room.
The meeting is open to the public.
Willsboro School Board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will be holding its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the conference room.
The meeting is open to the public.
PCS School Board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the school district’s Community Room, adjacent to the main entrance of Peru High School.
An executive session is slated for 6:30 p.m., and the board is expected to re-convene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The board will also conduct their third budget workshop along with a community budget forum shortly after they reconvene at 7 p.m.
Anticipated additional topics include: Upcoming vaping discussion; appointment of personnel; acceptance of recent donation; winter sports review and 20-21 academic calendar.
The full board agenda will be available on the district’s website at perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
All are welcome.
Malone School Board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Franklin Academy Library.
There will be an anticipated executive session.
The board will then take action on a variety of items.
The meeting is open to the public.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday, March 11 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Approving Appointments to the Lake Champlain/Lake George Regional Planning Board, Authorizing Contract with Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) and Authorizing Modernization and Enhancement Program Grant Acceptance.
The meeting is open to the public.
Fire District meetings
PLATTSBURGH — Fire District No. 3 will be holding it’s regular meetings on the second Wednesday of each month.
The meetings will be held at 128 Wallace Hill Road at 6:30 p.m., with this month’s meeting set for March 11.
The meetings are open to the public.
BVCS Board meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
The meeting will open with an anticipated executive session for the purpose of discussing collective negotiations and personnel matters.
The regular meeting will reconvene at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Agenda items include a preliminary report on establishing an academic calendar for 2020-21, a public report on implementation of code of conduct policies and protocols, an early progress report toward establishing a proposed budget plan for 2020-21, a monthly administrative report from the Mountain View principal and any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
PHA Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m. at its administrative offices located at 4817 South Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
The meeting is open to the public.
NAC Board Positions up for vote
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District has two school board seats open for the 2020-21 school year.
The term is for five years; the seats are currently held by Phalon Miner and Shirley Durnin. Candidates who’d like to seek a position must be: a qualified voter of the district; a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years old; and a resident of the district for at least one year before the election.
Also, board members may not reside with a family member who is presently on the school board, and they can’t be an employee of the school.
Those who would like to be considered as candidates for this term must submit a petition to District Clerk Helen Yelle signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district. Petitions may be submitted 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the district office, 5572 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, April 20 when the office will stay open to accept final submissions.
Find petition forms at www.nacs1.org or at the district office. Call 594-7060 x2501 to have a petition mailed to you.
Peru Pre-K registration set
PERU — Registration for eligible Peru Central School District children whose parents wish for them to be included in this September’s Pre-K lottery can register until March 20.
The school district has four 18-seat classrooms available for the upcoming school year.
If your child will be 4 years old before Dec. 1, 2020, they are eligible.
If you wish to register your child for the lottery, bring a completed registration packet, which can be found on the school’s website, as well as their immunization records, physical exam, birth certificate, proof of residency and any other legal documents such as custody papers to the school’s primary office.
Children are not required to accompany their parents at this time.
Call 518-643-6100 for more information.
