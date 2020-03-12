Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Implements Travel Restrictions
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is suspending non-essential travel effective immediately due to potential health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The restriction applies to all employees, including those working within Tribal enterprises.
The travel suspension is intended to protect the health, safety and general welfare of all tribal employees, and the Akwesasne community at large, from COVID-19, according to a news release from the Tribal Council.
Essential travel is defined as transportation related to client and community services. Examples include medical transport, court-mandated visitations, and other Human Service activities.
“The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a rapidly evolving situation that we are closely monitoring,” a statement from the Tribal Ccouncil said.
"We are doing our part to help delay the spread of coronavirus to vulnerable parts of our community, in particular our elders and those with underlying health conditions. In addition to this preventive measure for work-related travel, we encourage all community members to reconsider their own personal travel plans, and to avoid attendance at large gatherings.”
For more information on COVID-19 please visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov or NYS Department of Health at www.health.ny.gov.
Saranac CSD School Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the District Office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Items on the agenda include approval of 2020-2021 non-resident tuition rates, declaring items as obsolete, awarding of bids and the resignations/retirements of particular person(s).
The board will contemplate an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda is available at saranac.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
