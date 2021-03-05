Ticonderoga School District sets 'emergency/snow day'
TICONDEROGA — Due to a lack of sufficient staffing levels to operate the district's schools, school will not be in session in the Ticonderoga district today.
The day will be considered an emergency/snow day.
St. Mary's will be in session today.
County law enforcement panel accepting public input
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee’s "Clinton County’s New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Draft Plan" is available for review online at www.clintoncountygov.com.
The committee will accept public comment until March 8 via the public comment form found on the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee members page.
SPCA raffle ongoing
PLATTSBURGH — The annual Elmore SPCA Easter Raffle Event is still selling tickets.
Multiple drawings for a variety of prizes will be done on March 31. The raffle provides support for the shelter and the needs of the animals, while also offering the opportunity to win prizes.
This year, raffle tickets may be obtained in person at Devin's Deli in Jay, McLean's Family Restaurant in Keeseville and Zachary's in Plattsburgh.
Like last year, the raffle may also be entered by mail. For each $5 donation, eight raffle chances will be entered.
Make checks payable to "Elmore SPCA" and include a telephone number.
All winners will be notified by phone. Mailing must be sent to V. Trombley, 12 Rolling Mill Hill, AuSable Forks, NY 12912.
Mail entry is only available through the above address and is not available through PayPal.
Last year, over $4,000 was raised. Last year's winners were Michelle Loughran, Rick Nolan, Jennifer Drollette, Deanna Kneussle, Kalen Straight, Ray Hawksby, Kathleen Wiley and Gary Dreiblatt.
Dannemora Village Board to hold meetings
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of Dannemora will be holding special meetings to work on the 2021-2022 budget on March 8 and 11.
The meetings will be held at 4 p.m. each day at the community building and will be open to the public.
FEH BOCES to hold board meeting
MALONE — A regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for March 18 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Plattsburgh Community Garden plots available
PLATTSBURGH — New garden members, returning gardeners and others interested in renting a Plattsburgh Community Garden plot should submit their plot applications and/or plot fees soon.
The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street.
The fee at Penfield is $35 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening. PHA gardeners pay $25 for the same services. PHA residents garden for free.
Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.
Plots are assigned for new gardeners who submit an application and fee before kickoff, Saturday, April 17.
Because of pandemic restrictions, there will not be a public meeting that day, although applications will be accepted at the Melissa L. Penfield Park garden at 10 a.m.
However, the group prefers to receive checks and applications via mail in advance; the sooner, the better.
To download an application and learn about how to submit, visit www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org.
