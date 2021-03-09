Health department clinic has vaccination openings
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department has appointments available for eligible residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
A vaccination point of distribution site is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 in the gymnasium at Clinton Community College.
Eligible resident include:
• Those 65 years or older.
• Those 18 years or older with a NYS identified comorbidity.
• Those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B priority groups.
To register yourself or a loved one for this clinic visit www.clintonhealth.org or tinyurl.com/w445v45n.
Residents can also reach out to CCHD via phone at 518-565-4848. If residents are unsure if they qualify, they should visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phaseddistribution-vaccine.
To learn more about eligible comorbidities, residents should visit www.ny.gov/sites/ny.gov/files/atoms/files/ComordbititiesCOVID19.pdf.
Participants will be required to show identification, proof of employment if their eligibility is employment based, and proof of residency in Clinton County.
CCHD is currently offering only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination guidance requires participants to receive both their first and second doses from the same agency.
A second dose is due at a minimum of 28 days after the first dose. Information on a second dose clinic will be sent to participants directly when the time comes to receive that dose.
City to test fire hydrants
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 9, 10 and 11th.
The program will start about 8:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. each day.
On Tuesday, hydrants on Cogan and Hillcrest Avenues will be tested, while hydrants on Beekman Street and Oak Street will be on Wednesday and hydrants on South Platt and Monty Street will be on Thursday.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet.
Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 9.
The regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
