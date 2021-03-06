Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District will hold a board meeting on March 8.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom videoconferencing.
A complete agenda for the meeting will be available at the district office as well as online at the district website, www.saranac.org.
The Zoom meeting like can also be found on the district website.
Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on March 9.
It will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium with plans to discuss financials, appointments, reopening update and budget updates.
The public is welcome to attend with social distancing and masks required.
Peru school board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on March 9.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
As part of the meeting, the board will conduct their third budget workshop along with a community budget forum. It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start with the board reconvening for public session at approximately 7 p.m.
The public may view the meeting live via Zoom videoconferencing online at tinyurl.com/zmacwe9r.
The meeting will also be recorded and made available on the district's website, www.perucsd.org.
Individuals who wish to express comments on the 21-22 budget or other school district business should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard in advance of the meeting’s start.
Comments may also be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org. Comments will be limited to three minutes per commenter and the entire forum/comment period will be limited to 20 minutes.
Online public comments may be submitted until noon on March 9.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on March 9.
The meeting will be held in the school conference room and agenda items will include business and finance, personnel, and policies.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
It will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes, and comments will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Comments should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on March 9.
