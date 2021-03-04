Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 9.
The fourth budget work session will be held at 5 p.m. in the elementary school's big gym.
Agenda items will include continuing budget development. At 6 p.m., a regular board meeting will follow the session.
Agenda items for the board meeting will include nominating an individual as a candidate for the CVES Board for the 2021-22 school year.
The full agenda is available at the district's website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Saranac school district announces board election procedures
SARANAC — One board seat will be up for election in the Saranac Central School District on May 18.
To run for the five-year term, a person must be a qualified voter in the district able to read and write, a citizen of the US, be at least 18 years old, a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the election, may not reside with a family member presently on the board, may not be an employee of the district and may not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
Individuals interested in running must submit a petition to Lisa Dew, Clerk of the District, 32 Emmons St., Dannemora, NY, signed by at least 39 qualified voters of the district.
Petitions may be submitted between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. to the district clerk by 5 p.m. on April 19.
Petition forms may be obtained online at www.saranac.org or call 518-565-5612 and request one to be mailed to you.
