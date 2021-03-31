City Council to meet, vote on police reform plan
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will meet via Zoom today at 5 p.m. for its regular session instead of Thursday.
The council is expected to vote on its police reform and reinvention collaborative plan per Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order passed last year.
The plan must be submitted to the state by Thursday, April 1.
The public can watch the meeting as it is livestreamed to the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel or join the Zoom webinar using the following information:
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/92857907333
Webinar ID: 928 5790 7333
For iPhone one-tap: US: +16465588656,,92857907333# or +13126266799,,92857907333#
For telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1-646-558-8656 or +1-312-626-6799 or +1-301-715-8592 or +1-346-248-7799 or +1-669-900-9128 or +1-253-215-8782
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aeJI2x98Og
City to host public hearing
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will host a public hearing via Zoom today at 5 p.m. to receive public comments on proposed local law P-1, a local law re-naming, amending and re-stating Chapter 254 "Peddling and Soliciting" of the City Code.
Once re-named, it will be entitled "Food Trucks."
Community members planning to comment can join the Zoom webinar using the following information:
Town of Jay to hold special meeting/workshop
JAY — The Jay Town Board will conduct a special meeting/town workshop on April 1 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Town Offices located at 11 School Lane, AuSable Forks, to consider any and all town business that needs to be undertaken.
The public will not be able to physically attend this meeting, however it will be livestreamed and the public
Join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/761685365 or over the phone by calling +1 (571) 317-3122 and using access code: 761-685-365.
This information can also be found at the Town of Jay website.
The meeting will be recorded and transcribed following it.
Town seeking potential planning, zoning board members
WESTPORT — The Town of Westport is seeking Westport residents interested in serving on the Planning Board or Zoning Board of Appeals.
For more information, contact the town clerk at 518-962-8360.
Northern Adirondack district seeking school census responses
ELLENBURG — In an effort to ensure accurate database records, the Northern Adirondack Central School District is encouraging any families who believe they may not be in the school's records to reach out.
Any families in the district with children who will be turning five years old by December 1 or earlier should call 518-594-3986 to ensure the children are in the school's database.
Information needed includes child’s full name, date of birth, parent or guardian’s names, address and phone number.
Kindergarten registration packets will then be mailed out in May to all eligible families currently in the district database.
