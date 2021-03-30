City changes refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Good Friday Holiday on April 2nd, there will be no refuse collection done by the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works that day.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days and Friday's collection will be done on Thursday.
Youth bureau accepting applications for funding
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for New York Office of Children and Family Services youth program funding for the 2021 fiscal year.
Youth Development funding will be awarded to organizations offering community-level services designed to promote "positive youth development," according to a press release.
Such programs may include, but are not limited to: programs that promote physical and emotional wellness, educational achievement or civic, family and community engagement; family support services; services to prevent juvenile delinquency, child abuse and neglect; services to avert family crisis; and services to assist youth in need of crisis intervention or respite services.
Any community based, 501(C)3, not-for-profit organization with a duly constituted board of directors may apply. All programs must be offered free of charge to participating youth.
Applications for funding must be submitted to the Clinton County Youth Bureau by Friday, April 23, 2021.
For more information or applications, call the bureau at 518-565-4750.
AuSable Forks and Keeseville Elementary start kindergarten registration
AUSABLE FORKS — Both Au Sable Forks and Keeseville Elementary Schools will be mailing home required forms and a checklist of documentation needed prior to registering your child for kindergarten.
Please fill out the forms and return them to the school no later than April 26, 2021.
To be eligible for Kindergarten, your child must be five years of age on or before December 1, 2021.
If you have children that will be entering kindergarten this fall, please call AuSable Forks Elementary at 518-647-5503 or Keeseville Elementary at 518-834-2839 so we can send you the necessary paperwork for enrollment.
If your child is registered as a Pre-K student, the district will automatically send the forms needed for registration.
Businesses hosting food drive
PLATTSBURGH — From April 1 to 16, Z Group Real Estate, City Well and Chapter One Coffee will be collaborating to host a food drive.
Anyone interested in donating should bring food items to 30 City Hall Place in Plattsburgh.
Items accepted include water bottles, canned fruits and vegetables, canned food, canned sauce, rice, pasta, and more.
