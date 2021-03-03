Vaccine clinic scheduled
MALONE — Franklin County Public Health Department has announced a COVID-19 vaccination point of dispensing (POD) to be held in Malone on Thursday, March 4 at the Franklin County Courthouse.
This POD is for essential workers and those who have qualifying conditions. It is by appointment only and for Franklin County residents, with proof of county zip code required.
Proof of zip code includes driver license or non-driver ID card, or postmarked envelope with your name and address, or bill with your name and address and. Proof of employment is needed for essential workers such as a letter from your employer, a pay stub, or uniform worn at work.
For those with health conditions, proof of a qualifying condition is required by completing the attestation when registering for an appointment.
Franklin County residents who are essential workers or have a qualifying condition should visit tinyurl.com/yfm22k7u online to schedule an appointment.
This link is also posted at https://www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/index.php under “COVID Vaccination Clinics”.
Chazy school board to hold special meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on March 3.
The meeting will be held via Google Meet at 6 p.m.
An executive session is expected.
Jay Town Board cancels work session
JAY — The Jay Town Board has canceled a work session originally scheduled for March 4.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 9.
The fourth budget work session will be held at 5 p.m. in the elementary school's big gym.
Agenda items will include continuing budget development. At 6 p.m., a regular board meeting will follow the session.
The full agenda is available at the district's website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Housing board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on March 17.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. via Zoom videoconferencing to maintain social distancing.
Waste authority to hold meeting
MALONE — The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on March 17.
The regular board meeting will be held virtually at 3 p.m. that day over Zoom videoconferencing services.
The public can access the Zoom meeting with meeting ID: 860 2346 9826 and passcode: 642679.
Willsboro district to elect board members
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District will be voting on the election of two school board members on May 18 in conjunction with the annual school budget vote.
The positions are for a three-year term commencing on July 1, 2021, and expiring on June 30, 2024, to succeed Phyllis Klein & Heather Sheehan whose terms expire on June 30, 2021.
Petition forms may be obtained from Brandy Pierce Nolette, District Clerk at the Willsboro Central School, District Office, 29 School Lane, Willsboro.
Forms may also be obtained on-line at www.willsborocsd.org or by calling 963-4456 x201 and requesting that a petition be mailed to you.
Petitions must be received by the District Clerk no later than Monday, April 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.
