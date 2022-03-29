Ellenburg zoning board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at the town hall, 13 Brandy Brook Road.
The purpose of the hearing is to consider a conditional use variance for property at 5059 U.S. Route 11.
The owner, Thomas R. Goslow, has proposed converting an existing building into apartments on the second floor and a retail antiques business on the first floor.
The property is located in the Hamlet Commercial zone.
Adirondack Mountain Club to host speaker
PLATTSBURGH — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will host a talk by Dr. Daniel Kelting, executive director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith's College, in the second floor auditorium of the old Clinton County Courthouse, 135 Margaret St. at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The talk, titled "Road Salt and the Contamination of Adirondack Ground Water," was postponed from an earlier date.
Following the program, the Algonquin Chapter will hold a business meeting at 8 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Attendees are asked to use the Court Street entrance where there is a handicap ramp as the front door of the building is locked.
Saranac Lake seeks housing task force members
SARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake Board of Trustees seeks individuals interested in serving on the Saranac Lake Housing Task Force.
Preferred qualifications include, but are not limited to, representation from housing organizations, financing, realtors, construction trades and major employees.
Others wil be considered if they have passion for addressing housing needs, express willingness to put forth the effort needed to make progress on complex issues or would contribute a unique skillset to the task force.
The task force's purpose, according to the Housing Plan adopted in January, is "to track progress, assist with completion of action items and study best practdices and successful strategies for housing development.”
The group shall not exceed nine individuals. Appointments require a majority vote of the Village Board.
Anyone interested should email a letter of interest to Community Development Director Jamie Konkoski at comdev@saranaclakeny.gov by Sunday, April 10.
Konkoski and two trustees will review the letters and recommend a slate of candidates to the full Village Board.