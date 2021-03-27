Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 30.
The special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium to discuss the 2021-22 budget.
Meeting is open to the public with social distancing and masks required. Public may enter through main door on Calkins Place only from 5:45 to 6:05 p.m. Temperatures will be taken at door prior to entry.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 30.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
It will be livestreamed.
Village to hold organizational meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold its Annual Organizational Meeting on April 5.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a public hearing on the 2021-2022 Budget at 7 p.m. .
The regular Board Meeting will follow.
The meeting will be held at the Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain, and is open to the public.
College scholarship applcation period announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Psi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has announced that applications are open for its scholarships to support local college students entering teaching or a field related to education.
The Alice K. Lewis Scholarship aims to "foster the recruitment, education and development of highly competent educators open to all who have graduated from a Clinton, Essex, or Franklin County high school" as well as qualified high schools graduates from other counties are considered, if funds are available.
Students need to be enrolled in their third year of undergraduate preparation to enter an education field, or in the fourth year, planning to enter graduate school.
The awards are a minimum of $500 and are granted on the basis of academic achievement, seriousness of purpose, professional promise and financial need.
All applicants must be full-time students with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
For more information and an application form, contact Dr. Margaret Leone, Psi Chapter President, via email: queguimm@plattsburgh.edu.
The deadline for applications is July 1, 2021. The scholarships are allocated from Psi Chapter member donations and funds raised through the Annual Tea with Famous Women.
