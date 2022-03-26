Alice Hyde expands visiting hours
MALONE — University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center is expanding its hospital visiting hours effective Monday, March 28.
Beginning that day, visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
The expanded visiting hours will not change Alice Hyde’s current policies and procedures for masking and personal protective equipment use, COVID-19 screening or how visitors and support persons should conduct themselves while they are in Alice Hyde facilities.
The hospital’s updated welcoming policy continues to reflect guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 precautions that remain in effect in health care settings throughout New York State include:
• Anyone entering the hospital or any other Alice Hyde facility must be screened for symptoms of the virus prior to entering. Anyone with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.
• All visitors and support persons are required to wear a surgical/procedural mask at all times, for the duration of their visit. This includes while they are in the patient’s room. Individuals visiting COVID-positive/persons under investigation/quarantined patients must wear an N95 respirator/mask. Alice Hyde will provide appropriate face coverings if visitors or support persons do not have one.
• All visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit, limit traffic in hallways and may not congregate in common areas.
A full version of Alice Hyde’s welcoming policy is available at alicehyde.com.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31 in the middle-high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11, for a fifth budget work session.
The full agenda will be available at nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Champlain village board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Board will hold it annual organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 4 in the village office, 11104 State Route 9.
The meeting will be followed by a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget at 6:45 p.m. The regular board meeting will follow.
The meetings are open to the public.