Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 29.
The special meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria to discuss reopening plans.
The public may view the meeting live online via Zoom at https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/91463980707.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Northeastern Clinton school board sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting in the middle/high school library on April 1.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to adopt the 2021-2022 budget, appoint substitutes and hold a capital project presentation.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Franklin Academy scholarship accepting applications
MALONE — The Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy is accepting applications for two post-graduate scholarships through May 1.
The scholarships will be awarded at ceremonies at Franklin Academy in June.
The trustees will award the Alfred A. Hartmann, Sr. Medical Scholarship to a medical student or students residing in Franklin County.
The trustees will also award the Hon. Robert G. Main, Sr. and Hon. Robert G. Main, Jr. Legal Scholarship to any law school student residing in the fourth judicial district, with primary consideration given to Franklin County residents.
Applicants for either scholarship must apply in writing no later than May 1. The application may be in letter or resume form and should provide information concerning academic performance at the undergraduate and graduate level, as appropriate, together with the applicant's plans or aspirations upon graduation, particularly with respect to plans to return to the North Country to practice upon completing their education.
Any references should accompany an application in separately sealed envelopes.
Applications or inquiries should be addressed to Trustees of Franklin Academy, Scholarship Committee, c/o Post Office Box 44, Malone, New York 12953.
