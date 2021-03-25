Chateaugay Village election results
CHATEAUGAY – The incumbent mayor and two trustees were reelected with no opposition in the recent Chateaugay Village Election.
Mayor Matthew Clark received 22 votes, while trustees Donna LaBombard got 21 votes and Tara Winters had 17 votes.
All were reelected to two year terms on Tuesday, March 16. There were no write-in votes.
Schuyler Falls town board to meet
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board will hold a special meeting on March 29.
The meeting will be held at noon in the Town Hall at 997 Mason St., Morrisonville.
It will be available virtually via Zoom videoconferencing with meeting ID 875 1132 5985 and passcode 147457.
Coast Guard to offer boating class
PLATTSBURGH — The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering an eight hour boating safely course via Zoom over four nights on April 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Auxiliary’s About Boating Safely course meets NYS Requirements under 2020’s Brianna’s Law.
For additional information, please visit a0141508.wow.uscgaux.info online.
Any questions or registrations can be emailed to 1508plattsburgh@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.