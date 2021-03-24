City setting times for collection of personal belongings at rec center
PLATTSBURGH – Following the closure of the City of Plattsburgh's City Recreation Center at 52 U.S. Oval, the city is now setting up times for former members to retrieve personal belongings from the building.
Over the past year, City staff have processed refunds for all CRC memberships that were affected by the closure of the facility. If you believe you are entitled to a refund but have not received one, please contact Scott Dubrey at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
To help ensure that all former members are provided an opportunity to retrieve personal items from the facility, the City has decided to open the CRC to all former members during the following times for the purpose of collecting personal belongings:
• Friday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to noon
• Tuesday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.
Face masks, social distancing, and sign-in will be required of all visitors.
For individuals who are not available during the times listed above and who wish to schedule a separate time to collect their belongings please contact Scott DuBrey at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Beekmantown school district has open board seats
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District has three board of education seats available for three-year terms (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024).
The seats are presently held by Cathy Buckley, Ed Marin, and Mark Sand.
Petitions are available from the District Clerk at 197 Haynes Road, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, or from the district website at www.bcsdk12.org.
Petitions must be signed by at least 25 voters of the District and returned to the District Clerk’s office no later than April 19, 2021, by 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.