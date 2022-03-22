Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the board room, 609 Miner Farm Road.
Agenda items include the upcoming budget vote.
Altona fire commissioners reschedule meeting
ALTONA — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Altona Fire District has rescheduled its March 22 meeting to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28 at the Altona Fire Station, 480 Devils Den Road.
The meeting is open to the public.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing Contract with Architectural & Engineering Design Associates (AEDA), P.C., Amending Resolution #56 dated January 26, 2022 titled, “Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit Bids for a Used Bucket Truck with a 30’ to 50’ Working Height” and Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit Bids for Deck Repairs to the Goddeau Road Bridge Over Saranac River; BIN 3335780. Meetings are open to the public.
Franklin County solid waste management authority to meet
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will hold a regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 in the first floor kitchen conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse, 355 West Main St.