County legislature sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on March 24 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are approving adoption of the Clinton County New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan, authorizing Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act grant application and acceptance, and authorizing Criminal Justice Discovery Reform Grant application and acceptance.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed. Visit www.clintoncountygov.com for details.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold its second budget workshop on March 24.
The workshop will begin in the middle/high school library at 6 p.m. with a special board of education meeting to immediately follow to approve letters of retirement/resignation.
There will also be a capital project presentation and a transportation presentation.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit the district website, www.nccscougar.org, for the complete agenda
Group to hold talk centering around refugees at Canadian border
ESSEX — Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants is hosting an open forum Sunday, March 28, 3-5 p.m. on legal and policy issues related to the current closure of the Canadian border north of Plattsburgh and on the humanitarian needs of immigrant asylum-seekers currently being turned away at this border.
The forum will feature a presentation, "Migrant Pathways at the Northern Border" by Lauren Parnes, an LDP Rapid Response attorney working with the state Office for New Americans.
The forum will allow for questions and discussion on the Zoom platform.
The event is open to the public with pre-registration required at 1vreiner@gmail.com.
More information on AFRI and its programs is available at its website: www.adirondack-friends-of-refugees.com or on the group's Facebook page.
Public library to hold online fundraising day
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Public Library is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign.
This one-day online fundraising event will occur on April 7 and will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a monetary gift to their local library.
This campaign reminds us that "libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities," a press release said.
Plattsburgh Public Library accepts donations year round to help build its collection and resources, support programs for patrons of all ages and better serve the needs of our community.
Lyon Mountain Fire Department searching for temporary board replacement
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Fire District is seeking someone to volunteer as a temporary replacement for a board member.
The partial term would start in April and run through Dec. 31, 2021.
The board meets one night per month with an occasional special meeting.
Call 518-735-4401 if interested.
