Hannaford issues cake recall
SCARBOROUGH, ME — Hannaford Supermarkets is alerting customers that the 6.5" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its in-store bakery is being recalled due to mislabeling.
The cake, purchased between March 7 through March 16, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label. There have been no reports of illness or injuries.
It is recommended that customers with known or suspected milk allergies check their storage and freezer areas for this product. These items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. For more information or to answer any questions you may have, call your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.
Recall Details:
Product Name: Hannaford 6.5” Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
Product Size: 31.5 Oz.
Recalled UPC #: 4126872346
Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to missing “Milk” allergen call out on the label.
Product Location: Fresh Bakery
Town of Jay to hold special board meeting
JAY — The Jay Town Board has scheduled a special meeting to take place on March 18.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 11 School Lane, AuSable Forks.
Town engineers will provide information regarding four potential projects to be considered and discussed with respect to GOSR grant money allocations.
The public cannot attend in person, but the meeting will be livestreamed.
Join the meeting online by visiting tinyurl.com/ewr4va3b, or join over the phone by calling +1 (646) 749-3122 and use access code 826-376-685.
The meeting will be recorded and transcribed for the public.
Ticonderoga Central School district sets 2021-22 calendar
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education adopted its 2021-22 district calendar.
The calendar, approved at the board's recent March 16 meeting, can be found in full online at tinyurl.com/3nh5fy2s. 19, 2021, by 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.