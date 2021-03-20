City setting times for collection of personal belongings at rec facility
PLATTSBURGH — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Plattsburgh closed the City Recreation Center in March of 2020.
Over the past year, City staff have processed refunds for all CRC memberships that were affected by the closure of the facility. If you believe you are entitled to a refund but have not received one, please contact Scott Dubrey at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Additionally and upon request, City staff have been providing individuals with access to the CRC for the purpose of collecting personal belongings from their lockers.
To help ensure that all former members are provided an opportunity to retrieve personal items from the facility, the City has decided to open the center to all former members during the following times for the purpose of collecting personal belongings:
• Friday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to noon
• Tuesday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.
Face masks, social distancing and sign-in will be required of all visitors.
For individuals who are not available during the times listed above and who wish to schedule a separate time to collect their belongings please contact Scott DuBrey at dubreys@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Library hosting art classes
PERU — The Peru Free Library will be hosting "April Break Interactive Virtual Art Classes with Mr. Badger," made possible by a grant through the Lake Placid Education Foundation
Space is limited so participants are asked to sign up for one class, not both.
Art supplies for classes available for pickup at the Library week of March 30, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sign up online at sites.google.com/site/mrbadgersartclass/.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 23.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Chazy school board to hold meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will be holding a special board meeting on March 23 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
The board plans to discuss financials, appointments and budget updates.
