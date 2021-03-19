Ticonderoga school board to hold special meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the district conference room, and the board will enter into executive session to discuss the search for a new superintendent.
There is no other business planned for the meeting.
The public is welcome to attend with masks and social distancing required. Individuals' temperatures will be taken upon entry.
The public may enter through the district office only.
Saranac Central school board sets meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 22.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom videoconferencing.
Agenda items include approval of financials, budget proposal and continuing appointments.
A complete agenda is available at the district office and online at www.saranac.org.
The Zoom stream is accessible to the public online at the district website under "District News and Notes."
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for March 23.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The public can view the meeting virtually with the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262, Meeting ID: 425 559 3262.
Northern Adirondack board cancels work session, sets special meeting time
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board has canceled its scheduled budget work session.
That fifth session had previously been set for March 23.
On that day, at 6 p.m., the board will hold a special meeting virtually via WebEx.
The item on the agenda is the resignation of a school board member.
The WebEx event can be accessed by the public by computer at tinyurl.com/83ur8c3d
The event password is sCntCAMw837 and access code 129 923 2888.
Event can also be accessed over the phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Peru school district accepting nominations for its hall of fame
PERU — The Peru Central School District Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for potential candidates.
The District Hall of Fame is designed to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on our school or achieved an outstanding contribution(s) to society as a graduate of Peru CSD.
The candidate must have attended, been employed, served or contributed to Peru CSD in some capacity and must have been retired for at least five years.
The following criteria will be used when considering an individual to the Hall of Fame - outstanding contributions to Peru CSD, outstanding contribution to society, outstanding career, participation and/or leadership in community activities, and a significant impact on an individual’s life while associated with Peru.
Deadline for applications will be April 1, 2021. Applications are available at the High School Office or the District’s website.
