Kramer Memorial Educator Award applications open
PLATTSBURGH — Active educators in Clinton and Essex counties are invited to apply for the Kramer Memorial Educator Award, a $500 grant offered by the Northeastern Zone (NEZ) of the Retired Educators of New York (RENY).
The grant is designed to assist active educators in developing and implementing an innovative program or project.
To be eligible for the grant, an educator must be a full-time teacher, nurse, counselor or administrator in a public school district in Clinton or Essex counties.
The full grant amount must be used in the 2022-2023 school year for a program or project to improve instruction, academic achievement, or in support of a current issue in a classroom, school or district.
Informational packets were sent electronically to district superintendents on Feb. 18. Educators are asked to contact their superintendents' offices for the packets if they did not receive one.
Grant applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, April 15. The winner of the grant will be determined by the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Willsboro Central seeks school board candidates
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District is accepting petitions for candidates for one school board position up for election on Tuesday, May 17.
The position is for a new three-year term commencing July 1 upon the expiration of Kasey Young's current term on June 30.
Petition forms may be obtained from District Clerk Brandy Pierce Nolette in the Willsboro Central School District Office, 29 School Lane; online at willsborocsd.org; or by calling 518-963-4456 ext. 201 and requesting that a petition be mailed to you.
Petitions must be received by the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 18.
