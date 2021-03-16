Ticonderoga school board to hold special session
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold an executive session of the board on March 16.
The session will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. to conduct the second round of interviews for the superintendent candidates.
The public is welcome to attend the regular board meeting that will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the junior/senior high school auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.