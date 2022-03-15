Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 in the conference room, 29 School Lane.
Agenda items include resolution and personnel.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, willsborocsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 in the high school library, 79 Canaras Ave.
Agenda items include appointments, financial reports and approving updates to the COVID-19 impact mitigation plan.
