Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a remote special meeting on March 17 at 7:30 a.m.
As the meeting will not be open to public attendance, but the public may view the meeting live via Zoom at https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/99190851116.
The meeting will also be recorded and made available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The agenda will also be available at the website.
ORDA Board of Directors sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will convene on March 19.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. but will not be open to the public.
The public can watch remotely at youtu.be/whxx9-9ogSg.
The agenda and board packet will be available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and a broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to the site after it adjourns.
