Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting on March 16.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. when a motion to go into executive session is anticipated to discuss tenure recommendations.
Following executive session there will be a budget workshop.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
A live stream of the meeting can be found at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Ticonderoga school board sets meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on March 16.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the junior/senior high school auditorium.
It will be open to the public with masks and social distancing required.
Public may enter only through the main door on Calkins Place from 5:45 to 6:05 p.m.
Individuals' temperatures will be taken before entry.
AuSable Valley school board to hold meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Distrcit Board of Education will meet on March 17.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Au Sable Valley Middle School/High School Auditorium.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
The board will consider the following: special education recommendations, adopting a 2021-2022 School calendar and personnel Issues.
Everyone is welcome, with masks and social distancing required.
April gardening workshop
PLATTSBURGH — The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clinton County and Jolene Wallace, Consumer Horticulture Coordinator, will be presenting a three-part workshop on gardening on April 10, 17 and 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
This is a free series meant to inspire, encourage, and help you have a successful garden.
Contact Jolene Wallace at jmw442@cornell.edu for more information or to register and receive the ZOOM links.
Spring career fair goes virtual at Career Development Center
PLATSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Career Development Center’s annual spring career fair for students and employers will be held virtually on March 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
This year, with a virtual format, the career fair gives students the opportunity to connect with employers from across the country. Here, they can find opportunities for full-time, part-time, internship and seasonal work. Students can register for group information sessions or one-on-one sessions with potential employers.
Students and employers are asked to register online via Handshake at app.joinhandshake.com/login.
For more information, including a list of events, call 518-564-2071, visit www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/careers/ or contact Tobi Hay, director, via email at hay7587@plattsburgh.edu or Morgan Pellerin, assistant director, via email at mpell001@plattsburgh.edu.
Town of Jay reschedules meeting
JAY — The Town of Jay Planning Board meeting originally scheduled for April 1 has been rescheduled to April 8 at 6 p.m.
