Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting and budget workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in the board conference room, 5 Calkins Place.
Agenda items include personnel items, the 2022-2023 school calendar and an agreement with Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc.
The public is welcome to attend and may enter through the Amherst Avenue entrance by the district office.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School District Board of Education would like to announce a regular meeting to be held on 3/15/2022 @ 6:00PM in the High School Library. Items on the agenda include: Budget Review for Departments, Financial Report Review and Personnel Matters. A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Tribal Council to resume work sessions
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is notifying membership that work sessions will resume beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
The sessions will be held virtually over Zoom for members who reside outside Akwesasne. They will take place on a bi-weekly basis.
Members may observe by registering at https://bit.ly/3KetNPU or through the Tribal Members Portal, where copies of the work session agendas will also be posted on the Monday prior to the scheduled session.
Members only need to register once to join and observe subsequent work sessions. Registration is for the purpose of affirming membership and noting if any additional members will observe the session.
Session links will be emailed following verification by the tribal clerk's office. No questions or comments will be taken in advance, but observers may provide feedback on the agenda topic during the work session.
For assistance accessing the Tribal Members Portal, contact the tribe’s communications department at 518-358-2272 or communications@srmt-nsn.gov.
AuSable Valley School Board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 in the middle/high school conference room, 1490 State Route 9N.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session, with regular session to immediately follow.
Agenda items include special education recommendations, adopting the 2022-2023 school calendar and personnel issues.
The meeting is open to the public.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in the middle/high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11, for the fourth budget work session.
The session will be followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
FEH BOCES board to meet
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties (FEH BOCES) will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
The meeting will take place via teleconference in the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane in Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3 in Saranac Lake.
Peru school district Hall of Fame seeks candidates
PERU — The Peru Central School District Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for potential candidates.
The Hall of Fame is designed to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the school or achieved an outstanding contribution(s) to society as a graduate of the Peru school district.
The candidate must have attended, been employed, served or contributed to the district in some capacity and must have been retired for at least five (5) years.
Criteria that will be used when considering admittance into the Hall of Fame include outstanding contributions to the district; outstanding contributions to society; outstanding career, participation and/or leadership in community activities; and a significant impact on an individual’s life while associated with Peru.
The deadline for applications will be March 18, 2022. Applications are available at the high school office or the district’s website at https://www.perucsd.org/peru-csd-hall-of-fame/.
Cornell Cooperative Extension to meet
LEWIS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 21 in the Lewis Town Hall, 8574 U.S. Route 9.
The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will also be live streamed via Zoom.
For more information or to get the Zoom link, contact the office at 518-962-4810 or essex@cornell.edu.
Schuyler Falls town board reschedules meeting
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 22 has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the town hall, 997 Mason St.
The meeting is open to the public.
