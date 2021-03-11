Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on March 11.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the district conference room and an executive session to discuss the search for a new superintendent will be held. There is no other business planned for this meeting.
The public is welcome to attend. Social distancing and masks will be required and temperatures will be taken.
Public may enter through the district office only from 4:50 to 5:05 p.m.
Annual 5K race returns
PLATTSBURGH — The Shamrock Shuffle 5K is set for Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m.
The race is back after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is sponsored by Adirondack Coast events and benefits The Foundation of CVPH.
The sixth annual race will take place in person, starting and ending at Valcour Brewing Company, located at 49 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh.
A number of measures are being taken to follow New York State Department of Health and Clinton County Health Department guidelines and to ensure the safety and health of all participants. They include:
· Registration being held outside on the porch at Valcour Brewing, with several tables spread out
· Registration will be capped at 150 runners
· Hand sanitizer will be provided
· Masks are required and must be worn during the run
· Start times will be staggered to promote social distancing
The cost to register is $25. Proceeds from the race will be used to purchase a new bassinet for the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.
The first 50 runners ages 21 and up to complete the course will also enjoy a free beer courtesy of Valcour Brewing Company. The second group of 50 runners ages 21 and up to complete the course will enjoy a free beer courtesy of The Foundation of CVPH. Everyone else ages 21 and up who complete the course will get a free beer courtesy of Adirondack Coast Events.
Runners can sign up by heading to runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/ShamrockShufflePlattsburgh.
Peru Central School board seat open
PERU — The Peru Central School District is seeking a candidate to fill one vacant, at-large seat on the Board of Education, due to the expiration of the term of Mr. Robert LaFountain.
The seat is for a full five-year term from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
At least 25 signatures of qualified voters of the Peru Central School District are required for the petition to be considered for nomination.
Petitions must be returned to the District Office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19.
Northern Adirondack board seat open
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District has one school board seat up for vote for the 2021-22 school year.
The seat, currently held by Paul Gilmore, comes with a five-year term.
Interested candidates must be a qualified voter in the district, a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of the district for at least one year before the election.
Board members also cannot reside with a family member currently on the board, and cannot be an employee of the school.
Those interested in being a candidate must submit their petition to the District Clerk, Brittany LaBombard, by the end of the business day on April 19 by email to brlabombard@nacs1.org or by fax to 518-594-7255.
A copy of the petition can be found on the district website, www.nacs1.org. or physically at the District Office.
Plattsburgh City School District board of education seeking candidates
PLATTSBURGH — Wednesday, April 28, at 5 p.m. is the deadline for candidates for the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education to submit nominating petitions to the District Clerk.
The election will be held May 18 to elect four members of the Board of Education: three to a three-year term, commencing on July 1, 2021 and expiring on June 30, 2024 to succeed Mrs. Leisa Boise, Mrs. Amelia Goerlitz and Mr. Ronald Marino, whose terms expire on June 30, 2021, and one member to a one-year term, commencing on May 19, 2021, or as soon thereafter as the individual may be sworn in, expiring on June 30, 2022 to succeed Mr. Tracy Rotz, who resigned.
Citizens with a sincere commitment to the education of all children are urged to consider school board service.
Candidates for the Board of Education must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the Plattsburgh City School District and able to read and write. They must have been residents of the Plattsburgh City School District continuously for one year before the election and must obtain the signatures of 50 qualified District voters on nominating petitions which can be obtained from the District Clerk at the Duken School Building, 49 Broad Street.
Completed petitions must be submitted to the District Clerk by 5 p.m. on April 28, 2021.
Prospective Board candidates may contact the District Clerk at 957-6002 or any of the current Board of Education members for additional information about the school board election and/or school board service.
Information can also be accessed via the PCSD’s website at http://www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.