Peru school board announces meetings
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold workshops on the 2022-2023 budget beginning at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 24.
Other general items may be presented.
The board's regular monthly meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
It is anticipated that the board will immediately go into executive session, with public session resuming at about 7 p.m.
All three meetings will be held in the High School Community Room, 17 School St.
At this time, two public comment periods are planned for the regular meeting, the first for items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Those unable to attend the regular meeting in-person may email public comments to perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon Tuesday, March 15. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The meetings are open to the public. Agendas will be available at www.perucsd.org.
Westport Fire District to auction off used fire truck
WESTPORT — The Westport Fire District is auctioning off a used 1989 International Pumper Fire Truck.
The online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Tuesday, March 15. New York residents are able to bid in the government auction online, 24/7.
All proceeds will go back to the fire district, and can be used to buy new water hoses, another vehicle, helmets and/or other essentials.
The fire truck has 19,259 miles on it and features a 1,000 GPM (gallons per minute) pump and 1,000-gallon plastic water tank.
