Patient visitation will resume at Adirondack Medical Center today
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health will reinstate patient visitation hours at Adirondack Medical Center today.
One visitor at a time (per patient) will be permitted between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a maximum of two unique visitors during a patient’s stay in the hospital.
For a patient just out of surgery and settled back into their room, a 15-minute “check-in visit” will be permitted, if outside the regular visiting hours listed above.
Exceptions will be made for maternity care partners, imminent end-of-life situations, pediatric patients, and patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities requiring care by staff or a loved one.
For infection control purposes, all visitors will be required to remain in the rooms of the patients they are visiting for the duration of their visits.
In addition, care partners are permitted to accompany patients to joint replacement and/or bariatric educational classes in the Redfield Boardroom, and to outpatient visits on a case-by-case basis.
All visitors must undergo COVID-19 health screenings and temperature checks at the AMC lobby entrance, and also provide their names, contact information, date(s) of their visit(s), and names of the patients they are visiting, in accordance with state health department requirements.
All visitors will be provided, and must wear, appropriate personal protective equipment, as recommended by the state health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
County legislature to meet remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on March 10 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are approving adoption of the Clinton County Pandemic Preparedness Operations Plan, authorizing the Redlich Horwitz Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant Application and acceptance and authorizing the County Treasurer to increase appropriation and corresponding revenue for the 2020-2021 Snowmobile Trail Grant.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed.
Visit www.clintoncountygov.com online for details.
Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be an all-virtual meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education on March 11.
The Board anticipates going into executive session at the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
Public Session will start approximately at 7:30 p.m. at which time the board will be acting on personnel and miscellaneous business items.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx.
The public can participate online by visiting web address: bit.ly/3qwWldp using password: welcome or over the phone by calling +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City) and using meeting number 132 670 8495.
The meeting will be recorded and made available online.
A complete agenda, with the meeting link, will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Peru Town Board to hold workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for March 15 at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to finalize an emergency plan. It will take place at the Peru Town Hall.
Town of Altona to hold meeting
ALTONA — The Town of Altona has scheduled a special meeting on March 16 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Altona Town Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Rd.
The meeting is in regards to the rebuilding of the Salt Shed and is open to all.
Dannemora Village Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board will be holding a special meeting on March 18 at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the community building to discuss the 2021-2022 budget and is open to all.
