Clinton County Legislature to meet Wednesday

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet today in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center at 5:15 p.m.

Among the resolutions to be acted upon are authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to advertise for a public hearing regarding a grant application to be submitted to the New York State Office of Housing and Community Renewal, Authorizing creating healthy schools and communities grant acceptance and authorizing COVID-19 ELC School Funding grant application and acceptance.

Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.

Saranac Lake school board to meet

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold its June regular meeting today.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium and remotely via Google Meet. 

Trending Video

Recommended for you