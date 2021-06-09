Clinton County Legislature to meet Wednesday
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet today in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to advertise for a public hearing regarding a grant application to be submitted to the New York State Office of Housing and Community Renewal, Authorizing creating healthy schools and communities grant acceptance and authorizing COVID-19 ELC School Funding grant application and acceptance.
Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold its June regular meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium and remotely via Google Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.