Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The public may view the meeting live online via Zoom at E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/95946763911. The meeting will also be recorded and will be available after on the district's website, www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Individuals who wish to express comments should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard in advance of the meeting’s start. Comments may also be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org. Online public comments may be submitted until noon today.
Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per speaker/sender.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Chazy school board to hold meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the CCRS Auditorium.
Members of the community are welcomed to attend, following mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.
It’s anticipate the Board will recognize student and staff achievements, review monthly financial reports, receive School Reopening Update #10, and consider a slate of personnel appointments. The agenda can be viewed online at www.ccrsk12.org.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. today.
The meeting will be held in the Franklin Academy Library and will be livestreamed.
