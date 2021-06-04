Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a special meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on June 7 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
The Board will open the meeting at 5:30 p.m. at which time they anticipate immediately going into Executive Session to discuss collective negotiations.
Public Session will start at approximately 7 p.m., at which time the Board anticipates approving the labor agreement with the Plattsburgh Teachers’ Association.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 7 via Zoom.
Agenda items include the appointments of individuals, bid awards, schedule of claims and the appointment of substitutes.
The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda and the meeting link will be available at saranac.org.
Mountain Lake PBS Announces FCC Mandated Work to Begin on June 14, 2021
PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS will begin conducting FCC mandated tower work at it’s main transmitter facility on Lyon Mountain.
During the two-week period from June 14 through June 28, viewers who use an antenna or cable providers may be affected by intermittent outages during daytime programming hours.
To ensure the safety of the engineers, the station will be shutting down the power during daytime hours. Power will be restored each evening for primetime and overnight viewing. The Mountain Lake PBS livestream, available 24/7 at https://mountainlake.org/watch/live, will not be impacted by the upcoming power outages. This livestream is available only in the United States.
Once work is completed on the transmitter, Mountain Lake PBS viewers will benefit from a stronger signal, improving reception around the region.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES board to meet
MALONE — A regular meeting of the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES board is scheduled for 7 p.m., June 17.
It will be held at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone.
