Legion Post accepting donations for cemetery repair

ELIZABETHTOWN — American Legion Boquet Valley Post 551 is accepting donations for the repair of the Boquet Cemetery which was damaged by vandals in May.

Approximately 70 gravestones were overturned and/or destroyed, including those of Veterans.

Send checks written and sent to: Boquet Valley Post 551 to Box 476, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

In addition there is a substantial reward leading to the conviction of those responsible. Contact the NY State Police dispatcher at: 518-873-2779 with any information. 

Dannemora Free Library board of trustees to meet

DANNEMORA — The monthly meeting of the Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will be held June 8.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the library at the Village of Dannemora Community Center..

The meeting is open to the public.

