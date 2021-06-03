Legion Post accepting donations for cemetery repair
ELIZABETHTOWN — American Legion Boquet Valley Post 551 is accepting donations for the repair of the Boquet Cemetery which was damaged by vandals in May.
Approximately 70 gravestones were overturned and/or destroyed, including those of Veterans.
Send checks written and sent to: Boquet Valley Post 551 to Box 476, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.
In addition there is a substantial reward leading to the conviction of those responsible. Contact the NY State Police dispatcher at: 518-873-2779 with any information.
Dannemora Free Library board of trustees to meet
DANNEMORA — The monthly meeting of the Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will be held June 8.
It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the library at the Village of Dannemora Community Center..
The meeting is open to the public.
