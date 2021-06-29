Boil water order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for Cogan Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
It was in effect from 16 Cogan Ave. up to Route 3.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on June 30.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the superintendent's office.
Public is welcome, with masks and social distancing required.
Rabies clinic to be held
ST. REGIS FALLS — Franklin County Public Health will hold a Rabies Clinic at the St. Regis Falls Fire Department, 7 N. River Road on June 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Registration is now open online for the clinic at tinyurl.com/ysjvrhc3.
If you need assistance with registration, please call 518-729-7292.
Every dog, cat and ferret three months of age or older requires vaccination.
A 1-year vaccine will be administered.
Ferrets must be vaccinated each year.
All pets must be controlled by an adult and must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination, if available.
$5 donation is appreciated.
Rabies clinics will be held throughout Franklin County over the summer. They will be announced as they are scheduled.
Town of Plattsburgh water conservation notice lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The recent water conservation notice put in place by the Town of Plattsburgh on June 21 was lifted, Monday.
Village offices to be closed
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in celebration of Independence Day.
Upward Bound to accept food donations throughout July
PLATTSBURGH — The students from the SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound program will be collecting non-perishable food items during their annual community food drive.
Collected items will be donated to local food shelves.
Upward Bound students will be asking for donations on July 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 from the following areas in Plattsburgh: Rugar Street, Sanborn Avenue, Draper Avenue, Olivetti Place, Prospect Avenue, Park Avenue, Leonard Avenue, Hillcrest Avenue, Lexington Avenue, Concord Avenue, Tremblay Avenue, Cogan Avenue, Dennis Avenue, Sandra Avenue, and Erin Avenue.
Saranac Lake school board to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on July 1.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.
