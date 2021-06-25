ORDA Audit Committee, Board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Audit Committee will meet on June 25.
The meeting will be open to the public at 11 a.m. at Mountain Pass Lodge Field House at Mount Van Hoevenberg, 31 Van Hoevenberg Way, Lake Placid.
It can also be streamed online at youtu.be/iX5YQ5ovtSo.
The ORDA Board meeting at 1 p.m. will be held in person at the same location, and can be streamed online at youtu.be/DS3HZ3m4ZxU.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on July 1.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Middle School-High School Auditorium, and it is anticipated that the board meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session. The board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations, School Lunch Prices, Senior Citizen Club Mileage, Services for Preschool Students, Board Policies, and Personnel Issues.
Saranac Lake Development Board seeking new members
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Village Board is seeking three new members to join the Development Board at "a crucial time in the Village’s efforts to improve our neighborhoods and support new and existing businesses," according to a press release.
“These are vital volunteer positions for the Village,” said Melinda Little, Deputy Mayor, who encouraged residents to apply and to contribute "to the important work of the Development Board." Under NYS law, the Village Board is responsible for approving Development Board members.
Deputy Mayor Little asked that all interested persons submit a resume with a letter of interest and relevant experience to planning@saranaclakeny.gov.
Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.
For more information about the Development Board please contact Paul Blaine, Development Code Administrator, at 518-891-4150 x236.
Altona Republican Party to hold caucus
ALTONA — The Altona Republican Party will be holding its caucus for the November 2021 elections on July 8 at the Altona Fire Station meeting room at 7 p.m.
Positions up for nominations are:
• (2) Town Justice 4 year terms
• (2) Town Council 4 year terms.
Any interested candidate must be at this caucus.
Anyone with any questions can call 518-493-3454.
