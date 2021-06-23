Portion of road in Champlain scheduled to be closed
CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Highway Superintendent has advised that a portion of the Mason Road in the town of Champlain will be closed today.
Work on a culvert replacement will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Box 11 to Box 19 of Mason Road.
Willsboro school board to hold meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a meeting at 7:30 a.m. today in the conference room.
Agenda items include business and finance and personnel.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
City mayor to hold discussion on boat basin proposal
PLATTSBURGH — This Friday, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will be holding a discussion at City Hall on the city's recently proposed purchase of the Plattsburgh Boat Basin.
The discussion, to be held at 5 p.m., will deal with topics related to the proposal like the tax implications, cost of the proposal, who will be responsible for the marina's operations, etc.
Schuyler Falls Democrats seek candidates
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Democratic Party is looking for candidates interested in running for positions this fall.
The town offices up for election in November are supervisor and two Town Council seats.
Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the Town Hall on Mason Street in Morrisonville.
People who are interested in running for office or discussing the July 12 caucus or the November elections are being urged to attend.
For more information, contact Bill Todd at 518-563-0566.
Northeastern Clinton school board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on June 28.
The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. to discuss summer school appointments, substitute appointments and capital project updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org online for the complete agenda
Dannemora village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board of Trustees will be have a special meeting at the Village Community Building on June 30.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. to review employee policies and will be open to the public.
