Saranac Lake school board to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on June 23.
The meeting will be at 5:30 in the high school auditorium.
Jay town board to hold meeting
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be holding a special meeting on June 24.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Town of Jay Community Center to discuss the Waste Water Treatment Plant Disinfection Project and pass any necessary resolutions to move forward with the grant process.
The board will also entertain any other business that comes before it.
The public is invited to attend this meeting.
Town of Ellenburg to hold special EMS meeting
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a special meeting on July 14 with the purpose of discussing the EMS issue in the Town of Ellenburg.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Rd, Ellenburg Center.
The fire commissioners will be present at the meeting for discussion and questions.
District 3 reschedules fire commissioners meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The District 3 Fire Commissioner Meeting originally scheduled for July 14 at 6:30 p.m. has been changed to July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at 128 Wallace Hill Station.
