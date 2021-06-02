Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet June 8.
The regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
Agenda items will include Staff and Student recognition.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Housing authority board of commissioners to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on June 16.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. via zoom to maintain social distancing.
