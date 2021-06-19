State Office offering rental assistance
ALBANY — The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has opened a relief package for individuals who have been unable to pay their rent at any point from March 13, 2020 to now.
To apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, visit www.otda.ny.gov.
Residents of Franklin County can contact the Franklin County Department of Social Services by calling 518-481-1805 or 518-481-1806.
Peru Free Library adjusts hours
PERU — Starting June 22, the Peru Free Library will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a special meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education on June 22 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
Public Session will start at 5:30 p.m., at which time the Board anticipates approving the Superintendent of School’s contract and the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction’s contract.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Northern Adirondack school office announces summer hours
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Office Summer hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, starting on July 1 and ending on August 27.
Beekmantown school district audit committee to hold meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on June 22 at 7:50 am via Google Meet to review the May Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ online for the public access call-in number.
Beekmantown school board sets meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on June 22.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Learning Theater. The Board anticipates an executive session to interview candidates for administrative positions.
Agenda items include resignations, appointments and a budget transfer.
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting on June 22.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom videoconferencing. The meeting is open to the public.
Join the Zoom meeting using the link us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262 and Meeting ID: 425 559 3262.
Northeastern Clinton board of education sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — There will be a special meeting of the Northeastern Clinton Central School Board of Education on June 22.
The meeting will be held in the middle/high school library at 7 a.m. to discuss capital project updates and bid awards.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit the district website, www.nccscougar.org, for the complete agenda.
Ticonderoga school board schedules meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on June 22.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet June 23 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are authorizing the purchasing agent to award the bid to acquire snow removal equipment, authorizing indigent legal services plan enhancement grant acceptance and authorizing contract with American Rock Salt Company, LLC to supply and deliver coarse rock salt and treated salt.
The meeting is open to the public.
Peru board of education to hold meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on June 23.
The meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the High School Community Room, and it is anticipated that the board will almost immediately convene into Executive Session to conduct employment interviews for an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services vacancy.
At this time, no other district business is anticipated for this meeting.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website, perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
ORDA to hold meetings
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Audit Committee and ORDA Board of Directors will both meet on June 25.
The audit committee will meet at 11 a.m. while the board of directors will meet at 1 p.m.
The public can join the meeting online with the following links:
Audit Committee Meeting: youtu.be/iX5YQ5ovtSo
Board of Directors: youtu.be/DS3HZ3m4ZxU
Agendas and packets will be made available prior to both meetings at www.orda.org and broadcasts will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns.
