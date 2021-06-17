Plattsburgh Town Court closed
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Town Court will be closed today.
Court proceedings will resume on June. 24.
Saranac Board of Education to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Agenda items include appointments of individuals, bid awards, budget transfers and the appointment of substitutes.
The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A compete agenda and Zoom meeting link are available at saranac.org.
Plattsburgh library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on June 22.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 pm in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library at 19 Oak Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.