Plattsburgh Town Court closed 

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Town Court will be closed today. 

Court proceedings will resume on June. 24. 

Saranac Board of Education to meet

SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 21.

Agenda items include appointments of individuals, bid awards, budget transfers and the appointment of substitutes.

The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.

A compete agenda and Zoom meeting link are available at saranac.org.

Plattsburgh library board to meet

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on June 22.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 pm in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library at 19 Oak Street.

