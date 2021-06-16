City school board sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School Board of Education will meet on June 17 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
The board anticipates convening into executive session immediately following the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
Public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m., at which time the board will appoint new and summer hires, review the federal funding recovery plan and act on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
City to test fire hydrants
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants starting on June 22.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected will be: Cornelia Street, Healey Avenue, Kennedy Avenue, Rugar Street, Erin Avenue, College Avenue, Shamrock Court, Terrace West Way, Sandra Avenue, Cogan Avenue, Haley Avenue, Jennifer Drive, Tremblay Avenue, Park Avenue, Concord Avenue, Lexington Avenue, Dennis Avenue & Hillcrest Avenue.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
