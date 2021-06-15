Peru school board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on June 16.
The meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the High School Community Room. It is anticipated that the board will immediately convene in executive session to conduct employment interviews for an Associate Principal vacancy.
At this time, no other district business is anticipated.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
