Road resurfacing project set for Monday
PLATTSBURGH — The Road Resurfacing Project on Rugar Street will begin on Monday, June 14.
This project will be done in three phases, which will affect the flow of traffic on Rugar Street as follows:
• PHASE 1 will begin on Monday, June 14 and continue through Friday, June 17. During this phase Rugar Street will be closed to all east bound traffic from Broad Street to Leonard Avenue between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• PHASE 2 will begin on Monday, June 21 and continue through Friday, June 25. During this phase Rugar Street will be closed to all thru traffic from Broad Street to Leonard Avenue between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., local traffic and deliveries will be permitted.
• PHASE 3 will begin on Monday, June 28 and continue through Wednesday, June 30. During this phase Rugar Street will be closed to all thru traffic from Broad Street to Leonard Avenue between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. No local traffic or deliveries will be permitted..
Moriah school board to hold meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education would like to announce a regular meeting to be held on June 15 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the high school library. Agenda items include an update to policies, a review of financial reports and approval of building project contracts.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Change in city refuse collection schedule announced
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Juneteenth Holiday on Saturday, June 19, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the city.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on June 18. For the week of Monday, June 14, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days, and Friday's collections will be done on Thursday.
CVPH Diagnostic Center, Valcour welcome walk-in blood draws
PLATTSBURGH — Beginning Monday, June 21, the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Diagnostic Center at 89 Plaza Blvd. and Valcour Imaging at 16 DeGrandpre Way will once again welcome walk-in customers for blood draws.
Appointments, made by calling the CVPH Scheduling Department at 518-562-7340, will continue to take priority while walk-in customers will be seen based on the order of arrival.
The Diagnostic Center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Valcour Imaging is open Monday through Friday and is scheduling appointments from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Walk-in customers are welcome between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
