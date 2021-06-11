Youth employment program accepting applications
MALONE — The Franklin County 2021 Summer Employment Program will operate from July 12 to Aug. 20 and will serve 15 through 20-year-old youth.
Participants will work approximately 28 to 35 hours per week and receive $12.50 an hour.
The program is designed to provide young people with a "meaningful work experience and participants can expect to acquire job skills, work experience, career exploration information, employment references, job readiness skills and work-keeping skills," a press release said.
Youth will be matched to worksites by considering both the participant’s and the worksite’s needs and requirements. Applicants will be evaluated on a competitive basis and will be assessed through the interview process. Income guidelines apply.
Applications are available at Catholic Charities, St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone.
After completing the application with required parent/guardian signatures, youth need to schedule an interview by calling Catholic Charities, 518-483-1460, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Interviews will begin immediately and be completed when all available position are filled.
Dannemora JCEO offering services
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Outreach (JCEO) is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 40 Emmons St., Community Center, Dannemora.
