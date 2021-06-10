Clinton town clerk now selling fishing licenses
CLINTON — Clinton Town Clerk Tammy Bell Martin is now selling hunting and fishing licenses.
She is available Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 am to noon, 518-319-1242 or townclerkofclinton@gmail.com.
AuSable Forks fire district meeting rescheduled
AUSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Forks Fire District monthly meeting for June, has been rescheduled to June 14.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the fire station, located at 29 School Lane, Au Sable Forks.
The meeting will be open to the public.
Lake Placid school board sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m on June 15.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes;
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
The meeting will be streamed live at www.lpcsd.org by clicking on “live stream.”
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — There will be a special meeting of the Northeastern Clinton Central School Board of Education on June 16.
The meeting will take place in the Middle/High School Libraryat 7 a.m for the purpose of position appointments and capital project updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org online for the complete agenda.
Cemetery association to meet
AUSABLE FORKS — There will be a meeting of the Fairview Cemetery Association on June 16.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Zaumetzer Funeral Home in AuSable Forks.
Waste management authority schedules meeting
MALONE — The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on June 16.
The regular meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom videoconferencing.
The Zoom meeting information is as follows:
Meeting ID: 895 3750 4368
Passcode: 164453
AuSable Valley School Board to hold meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on June 16.
The meeting will be held in the Middle School-High School Auditorium.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the executive session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Everyone is welcome, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Ellenburg Republican Committee to hold caucus
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Republican Committee will be holding caucus on June 22 at 7 p.m.
It will be held at the Ellenburg Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center, and positions for nomination will include town supervisor, town highway superintendent, town clerk, town tax collector, and two town council positions.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital moves office
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital announced today that its main campus billing, financial services, and medical records offices have moved to a new location in Elizabethtown.
The new offices, located at 8 Williams Street, opened this week.
Patient account representatives are available at the new location to assist with in-person bill pay and financial assistance inquiries Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4 p.m. Requests for medical records can also be made in person by completing a records request form.
For more information, call 518-873-3150, or visit ech.org.
