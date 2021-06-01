Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting today.
A motion to go into executive session is anticipated to discuss the superintendent and management confidential contracts at the beginning of the meeting.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Board agenda documents can be found online at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
A live stream can be accessed by visiting www.lpcsd.org online and clicking on “live stream.”
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on June 3 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Learning Theater, and the Board anticipates an Executive Session beginning at 5:30 pm to discuss pending litigation.
Agenda items include: retirement & board recognition, graduation & ELO updates, CSE, CPSE & 504 recommendations, appointments, retirements, athletic mergers, and discussion and resolution of the special election.
This meeting will replace the regularly scheduled meeting on June 8.
